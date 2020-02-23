Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Down 7.2%

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.58, 1,231,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 599,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.