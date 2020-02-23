Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Pillar has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $5,668.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

