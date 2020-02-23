PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0001

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $972,115.00 and $118,193.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,510,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

