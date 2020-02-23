Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $97.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 110.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 218,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 6,314,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,348. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

