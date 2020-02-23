PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 302,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,600. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 168.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

