Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDG opened at GBX 12.78 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.60 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

