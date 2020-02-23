PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0025

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $21,309.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.02955126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 1,853,648,650 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.