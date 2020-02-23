Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 292.20 ($3.84).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of LON TIFS opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.06) on Wednesday. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.