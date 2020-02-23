Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

LON:RSA opened at GBX 569 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a one year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 543.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

