Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Luceco in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.88. The company has a market cap of $200.68 million and a PE ratio of 20.13. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

