Peel Hunt Increases XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 3,810

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,350 ($44.07) to GBX 3,810 ($50.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded XP Power to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,340 ($43.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,426.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,790.61. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The company has a market capitalization of $642.69 million and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

