Peel Hunt Increases XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 3,810

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,350 ($44.07) to GBX 3,810 ($50.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded XP Power to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,340 ($43.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,426.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,790.61. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The company has a market capitalization of $642.69 million and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

