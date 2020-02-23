Peel Hunt Boosts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 400

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork to a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 329.75 ($4.34).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 316.46. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

