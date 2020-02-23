Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a reduce rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 545.23 ($7.17).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 401.60 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 454.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 493.36. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $915.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

