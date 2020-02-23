Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.94, 2,493,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,351,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $805.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 853,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

