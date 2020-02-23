PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 141,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1,028.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.