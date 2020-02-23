Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,668. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.