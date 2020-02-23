Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 3,680,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,668. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $16,905,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

