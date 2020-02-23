Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXFD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.92. 68,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,897. The company has a market cap of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

