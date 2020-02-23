Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives $14.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 4,012,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

