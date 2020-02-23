Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post $482.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.20 million and the highest is $485.45 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $452.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 94.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 120.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

