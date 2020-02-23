OST (OST) Market Capitalization Tops $9.54 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, OST has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $203,523.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDCM and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

