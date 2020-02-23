Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 56,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

