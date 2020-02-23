O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.50. 641,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

