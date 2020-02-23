Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE ORC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

