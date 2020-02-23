Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 94,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 166,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

