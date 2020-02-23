Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,213 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

