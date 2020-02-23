Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,512,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cintas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after acquiring an additional 46,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.36. 496,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,909. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.