Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 1,148,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,366. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.