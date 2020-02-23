Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $10,405,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Markel by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 20,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,340.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,128. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,222.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,164.09.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at $100,555,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399 shares of company stock worth $1,588,724 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

