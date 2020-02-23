Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,723. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

