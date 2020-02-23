Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 239,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 402,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,474. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.