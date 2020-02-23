Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,774,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 402,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,920,956 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.