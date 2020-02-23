Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 1,634,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,015. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.