Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded down $7.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.63. The stock had a trading volume of 318,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,529. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.