Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,901 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,311,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,232,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $20,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $5.38 on Friday, reaching $127.95. 2,839,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

