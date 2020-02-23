Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,552,000 after acquiring an additional 287,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,594,000 after acquiring an additional 216,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

