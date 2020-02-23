Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 613 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $78,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 633,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

