Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,075 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,099. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

