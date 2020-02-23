Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,653.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

