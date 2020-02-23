Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

