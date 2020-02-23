Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,593,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

