Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 753 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 24.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. National Grid plc has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.