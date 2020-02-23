Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,425,000 after buying an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 446,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,419.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

