Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 1,098,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,216. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

