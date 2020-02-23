Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. 105,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,872. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

