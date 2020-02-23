Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,432,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,057,986. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

