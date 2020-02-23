Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Gardner Denver stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.48.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

