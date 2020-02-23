Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700 over the last 90 days. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

