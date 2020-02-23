Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $76.61. 953,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

