Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,579 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $27,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 243,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.